The Mokokchung Municipal Council has issued a directive requiring all shop owners, business establishments, hostels, banks, schools, and other similar entities within its jurisdiction to install fire extinguishers with a minimum capacity of 3 kg at their premises. This mandate emerges as a crucial step towards enhancing public safety and securing properties against potential fire hazards.

Entities are given a 30-day period to comply with the order from the date the notice was issued. The initiative is described as a measure to protect both the public and the premises involved. The council emphasises the importance of adherence to this directive, underscoring the significant role of fire extinguishers in mitigating fire-related incidents.

Failure to install the requisite fire extinguishers within the stipulated timeframe could lead to legal consequences, according to municipal regulations. While the notice does not specify the exact penalties, it indicates that appropriate actions will be taken against entities failing to comply. This could include fines or other legal measures deemed necessary to enforce compliance.



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This directive aligns with the broader public safety objectives of the council, aiming to foster a safer environment for residents and businesses alike. The council's emphasis on this matter reflects the critical need for preparedness in the face of potential emergencies. By ensuring that fire extinguishers are readily available, the council is taking proactive steps to minimise risks and enhance emergency response capabilities.

The municipal council wishes to remind all concerned parties of the seriousness of this requirement. The administration is urging prompt action to ensure that all safety measures are in place, thereby contributing to the overall security framework of Mokokchung.

As the compliance deadline approaches, the council anticipates cooperation from all entities to fulfil this mandate, highlighting the collective effort required to prioritise public safety in the community. The success of this initiative depends on the active participation of all stakeholders, reinforcing the importance of community-wide vigilance and responsibility in ensuring safety.