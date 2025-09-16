Mokokchung on Alert: DC issues advisory as heavy rains threaten floods, landslides

The Deputy Commissioner of Mokokchung, Ajit Kumar Verma (IAS), who also serves as Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has issued an advisory warning residents of possible flash floods, landslides, and rising river levels due to heavy precipitation expected between September 16 and 18.

According to updates from the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), the district may face inundated waterlogging, overflowing streams, and other rain-induced calamities. In light of these forecasts, the administration has urged the public to strictly avoid landslide-prone zones, riverbanks, and large trees during storms, as well as to refrain from picnicking, fishing, or staying overnight near rivers.

The advisory also cautioned commuters on hilly roads to remain vigilant and report visible cracks or slope instability to authorities. It warned residents to listen for unusual sounds such as cracking trees, rolling boulders, or sudden surges in muddy stream water that could indicate an imminent landslide or debris flow.

All administrative officers, heads of departments, village councils, and disaster management bodies have been instructed to remain on high alert and respond swiftly to any emergencies. Riverbanks are to be closely monitored by Village Disaster Management Authorities and village heads.

In case of emergencies, the public may contact:

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Mokokchung: 6009479721

State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC): Toll-free 1070

Emergency Response Support System (ERSS): 112

Landlines: 0370-2291120 / 0370-2291122

The DC emphasized that collective vigilance and early reporting of incidents could help minimize risks and safeguard lives and property during this monsoon spell.