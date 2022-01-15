KOHIMA: The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) Friday urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the Mon killings to expedite the investigation for an early delivery of "justice."

"One month has lapsed where the SIT was supposed to submit its report. So, we appeal to the SIT team for speedy investigation so that justice is delivered as early as possible," NSF president Kegwayhun Tep said.

The NSF leader has urged that the findings of the SIT be submitted to the Court after it received reports from the laboratories and that they be made known to the public.

The students' body has also urged that the concerned authority should disclose to the public whatever course of action is made and initiated towards the jawans of the Oting incident.

It needs mention here that on Thursday, the SIT informed that the field investigation and the Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis is over, and the SIT is awaiting results of the cyber forensics from the forensic science labs at Hyderabad, Guwahati and NIELIT in Kohima.

Sandeep M Tamgadge, ADGP (Law and order) overall supervisor of the SIT had said that as soon as they receive these reports, which are very crucial reports, they will be in a position to start preparing the final report which will be submitted to the honourable competent court.

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