The Nagaland Assembly is set to review its three-decade-old liquor prohibition law during the upcoming monsoon session, which begins today.

This three-day session, with a break scheduled for Wednesday, will also address the potential repeal of the Communitisation Programme in the power sector due to significant financial losses incurred by the government.

The Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, enacted in 1989, has been a cornerstone of the state’s policy on alcohol. However, officials have indicated that a reassessment of the law is timely to evaluate its current relevance and effectiveness.

The Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act of 1989 has been a fundamental aspect of the state’s policy on alcohol. The government has signaled a readiness to revisit this law to assess its current relevance and effectiveness. The review aims to determine whether the prohibition still meets the state’s needs or if amendments or a complete repeal are necessary.

Another significant issue on the agenda is the possible repeal of the Communitisation Programme, which was implemented to manage the power sector through a single-point metering system. Village authorities were tasked with collecting power tariffs under this programme. The government has reported substantial financial losses associated with this system, leading to a reconsideration of its feasibility.

The session will also address proposed amendments to the service rules for several key government departments, including public health engineering. These changes are expected to enhance administrative and operational efficiencies within these departments.

The re-evaluation of the liquor prohibition law could result in significant changes to alcohol regulation in Nagaland.