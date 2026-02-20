MoS Nimuben Bambhaniya inspects PDS, pushes for grain ATM initiative in Nagaland

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya visited Dimapur on Thursday to review the implementation of public distribution and welfare schemes in Nagaland.

On her arrival, she was received by Advisor for Food & Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology, T. Sukhalu, and accorded a guard of honour at the Police Complex in Chumoukedima.

During her visit, the Minister conducted field inspections across Dimapur district. She visited a Fair Price Shop at Padumpukhiri village, interacted with members of Self-Help Groups, and inspected the Health & Wellness Centre and Anganwadi Centre at Aoyimti village. She also reviewed progress at a Jal Jeevan Mission project site in the area.

Addressing villagers at Padumpukhiri and Aoyimti, Bambhaniya highlighted that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, free rations are being provided to over 80 crore beneficiaries across the country under what she described as the world’s largest food security programme. She stated that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government ensured that no poor person went hungry.

Referring to an initiative from her constituency in Gujarat, she spoke about the installation of a ‘Grain ATM’ on the Prime Minister’s birthday, enabling beneficiaries to access food grains round the clock. She noted that such ATMs allow people to withdraw ration items 24/7 and mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has introduced a similar facility in his constituency.

Expressing interest in introducing the Grain ATM system in Nagaland, the Minister said it would make ration distribution more accessible and convenient. She also underscored the benefits of the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme, which enables migrant workers to access their entitled food grains anywhere in the country.

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment to the development of the northeastern states, Bambhaniya said the government is working for the welfare of youth, women, farmers, the poor and Self-Help Groups. She assured continued support to strengthen infrastructure and improve efficiency in food distribution systems.

The Minister also held discussions with officials to review operational activities and assess the implementation of public distribution schemes at the grassroots level.