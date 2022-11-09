Terming the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Nagaland government and Northern Angami Public Organisation with regards to the construction of a working women’s hostel in Dimapur as illegal, the Rising People’s Party has demanded the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (MoHUPA) to re-possess the WWH.

Additionally, the RPP has also demanded appropriate action taken against the state government including reviewing all the flagship programmes under the ministry in Nagaland.

It needs mention here that on 18th May, 2017, a MoU was signed between the Government of Nagaland represented by Additional Director of Municipal Affairs Department (MAD), and the Northern Angami Public Organisation (NAPO) whereby the MAD agreed to construct a Working Women’s Hostel (WWH) at Walford Colony Dimapur, and hand over the entire completed building to NAPO for sole ownership (copy of MoU attached).

The said scheme falls under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (MoHUPA) with the state bearing 10% of the total project cost which is 968.96 lakhs. It has come to the notice of the Rising People’s Party that the construction of the hostel has been completed, and now believed to be under the possession of NAPO as per the terms and conditions of the MoU.

The MoU states that “The Second Party (NAPO) will thereafter own, operate and maintain the WWH without interference from the First Party (State Government)…and the revenue so generated from the operation of the WWH shall be entirely appropriated by the Second Party…and the First party shall lay no claim whatsoever on the revenue.”



The RPP in a press release, termed the entire MoU as fraud and illegal and stated, “This MoU is illegal and a total fraud epitomizing the corrupt state of affairs in the state. It’s unthinkable that such blatant disregard for rules and guidelines can be carried out with impunity for which appropriate punishment shall have to be meted out to the parties involved”.