MoU signed to promote technology-driven agriculture in Nagaland’s Wokha

A consultative meeting and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the District Administration Wokha and the Northeast Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), Shillong, was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall on February 20.



Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar, IAS, said Wokha has strong potential for agriculture-based entrepreneurship due to its favourable agro-climatic conditions. However, he noted that limited use of modern technology in traditional farming has restricted growth. Referring to the success of the district’s first Banana Festival, he said technology integration could help transform the farming sector and create more business opportunities.



Director General of NECTAR, Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, highlighted the organisation’s role in promoting technology for social and economic development. He spoke about supporting farmers with modern tools and skills under schemes such as PM-DevINE to improve productivity and livelihoods.



The MoU was signed by Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar and Dr. Sarma to strengthen collaboration in agriculture and technology.



During the programme, a Community Seed Bank at Baghty village was virtually inaugurated. Officials said the seed bank will help preserve and promote indigenous and improved seed varieties while ensuring farmers have access to quality seeds.



Dr. Praveen Kumar Singh from ICAR–National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources spoke about NECTAR’s objectives and outreach. PGS-India Scope Certificates were also distributed to organic growers from Yimparasa, Baghty, Pangtong, and Serika villages under the PM-DevINE project.



Entrepreneurs from the district, including members of the Small Tea Growers Association and local enterprises, took part in the discussion and sought support to strengthen farming and business activities.



The meeting ended with discussions on short-term and long-term plans to promote technology-driven agriculture and sustainable livelihoods in Wokha district.