With the Hornbill Festival attracting more than two lakh visitors last year, Nagaland authorities on Friday conducted a multi-agency mass casualty mock drill at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, to assess emergency preparedness ahead of this year's edition.

The annual tourism festival, organised by the Nagaland government from December 1 to 10, draws visitors from across the country and abroad to the heritage village.

The exercise, organised by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, simulated a bomb hoax triggering panic and a stampede-like situation at a crowded venue, particularly during cultural performances that usually draw thousands of spectators.

Dr Nyan Kikon, State Nodal Officer of the Health and Family Welfare Department, said the exercise was aimed at bringing multiple agencies onto a common platform and strengthening their coordinated response to emergencies.

The casualties were categorised under the emergency triage system into red, yellow, green and black groups based on the severity of their conditions. The drill also tested arrangements for the safe evacuation of VVIPs during an emergency, Kikon said.

He clarified that the exercise was not intended to demonstrate a perfect response but to identify gaps and areas requiring improvement. Observers were deployed at various locations, including hospitals and the staging area, to assess the response. Their findings will be compiled into a report to further refine preparedness measures.

Kikon said disasters were unpredictable and the exercise sought to establish seamless communication and coordination among agencies through the Incident Response System of the District Disaster Management Authority.

Kohima Chief Medical Officer Dr Leamnyei Konyak said the participation of several agencies had helped distribute the responsibility of emergency management and would strengthen the state's ability to deal with unforeseen incidents.

Col Kulwinder of the 154 General Hospital, Zakhama, said the drill provided an opportunity for stakeholders to assess their standard operating procedures and identify strengths and weaknesses in their response mechanisms.

Nagaland Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Home Guards, Civil Defence, the State Disaster Response Force, the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force, the Directorate of Tourism, Indian Red Cross Society, 154 General Hospital and Naga Hospital, among other agencies, participated in the exercise.

