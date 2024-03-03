Former Chief Minister and Governor of Nagaland, Dr. SC Jamir, addressed a gathering at the 10th Cultural Day of Mount Mary College (MMC) in Chümoukedima, where he expressed profound concern over the proliferation of multiple authorities in the state, emphasizing their detrimental impact on the lives of the Naga populace, particularly the youth.

Speaking under the theme ‘Reminiscing Heritage,’ Dr. Jamir portrayed Nagaland’s narrative as a blend of “majesty, mystery, and misery.” He depicted the state's natural splendor, comparing it to the Switzerland of the East, yet lamented the coexistence of mystery attributed to persistent internal conflicts alongside its majestic allure.

Highlighting the presence of numerous factions and authorities within Nagaland, Dr. Jamir likened them to “leeches,” draining the resources and efforts of the Naga people, ultimately burdening the populace with the responsibility of catering to multiple groups.

He stated the climate of fear prevailing in the state, inhibiting open expression and dividing society. Dr. Jamir urged the youth to choose unity over division, embodying the spirit of “united we stand.”

Appreciating the cultural presentations at MMC, he advocated for the unity of Naga tribes, emphasizing the potential for collective progress if tribalism is eschewed in favor of a united "Naga Land."

Dr. Jamir lamented the enduring misery caused by decades-long insurgency and the pervasive gun culture, urging bravery, honesty, and upright behavior to dispel societal darkness.

Calling for a shift from past obsessions to present focus, Dr. Jamir urged leaders to shape a brighter future through reconciliation and peaceful solutions.

Dr. Jamir cautioned against the allure of negativity and encouraged the youth to embrace positivity and strive for progress, acknowledging their unique perception and vision.

The event, chaired by Viedoane and opened with a prayer by Mharon Kikon, featured cultural performances and competitions, demonstrating the unity of Naga culture.

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Dr. C Teeya Imsong, managing director of MMC, setting the stage for Dr. Jamir's insightful discourse on the challenges and aspirations of Nagaland.