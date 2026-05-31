Mumbai man held for fake PCC in Nagaland gun license renewal

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly submitting a forged Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to renew a firearm licence originally issued by the Nagaland government, police said on Saturday, May 30.

The accused, identified as Faiz Irfan Adenwala, is alleged to have used the fake document during the renewal process of his arms licence. Police also found that he had not informed the Mumbai Police Commissionerate about his possession of a firearm, a legal requirement for license holders.

Following the detection of the alleged forgery, Khar Police registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to the preparation, possession and use of forged documents, along with sections of the Arms Act. Adenwala was arrested on Friday.

Investigators are now tracing the source of the forged PCC and examining whether an organised network may be involved in producing fake documents for arms licence renewals.

Police said further investigation is underway.