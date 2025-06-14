The Mumbai police have arrested three individuals in Nagaland for allegedly kidnapping a 66-year-old businessman from Badlapur, Thane district. The victim was reportedly enticed to Dimapur under the guise of a lucrative land and bamboo transaction. Upon arrival, he was assaulted and threatened with death unless he paid Rs 1.5 crore, according to police reports.

The businessman’s son alerted the Parksite police station on June 7, leading to the registration of a kidnapping case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "His son approached Parksite police station on June 7. A case of kidnapping and other offences was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Ghatkopar unit of Crime Branch began a parallel probe and sent a team to Nagaland, which rescued the businessman and arrested the three accused," he said. This swift action from the Ghatkopar unit of the Crime Branch resulted in the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspects.

Following their arrest, the accused have been placed in police custody, where they will remain until June 16 as investigations continue. This case underscores the risks associated with fraudulent business dealings and the importance of vigilance in such situations.