The Special Task Force (STF) of Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has initiated a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against Nagaland Cabinet minister Temjen Imna Along.

The STF officials informed the court after the enquiry was launched against the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The enquiry comes after a court order from a bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan was issued during a hearing on a petition filed by Hazel Mercantile Limited, a Mumbai-based company.

The case was presented by lawyers Vivek Kantawala, Amey Patil, and Vivek Sharma.

According to Hazel Mercantile Limited, when Along did not hold a public office between 2015 and 2018, he approached the company to invest in Nagaland. Subsequently, on April 21, 2015, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed, under which the company invested approximately Rs 125 crore. The MoU also included construction contracts and agreements for the supply of rice and sugar.

However, the company alleged that after fulfilling all supply commitments and raising invoices, Along began avoiding contact with their representatives. The company lodged a complaint with the EOW on February 9, 2024, after allegedly receiving no response from the Nagaland Minister.

Due to Along's status as a Cabinet Minister, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsinh Nishandar of the STF forwarded the complaint to the Nagaland Lokayukt on June 24, 2024, for their consideration. However, Hazel Mercantile Limited sought a stay on this referral, arguing it was unnecessary.

During the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor Kranti Hiwrale informed the court that the Nagaland Lokayukt had responded, stating that the alleged transactions occurred before Along became a public functionary and thus were outside its jurisdiction. Following this communication, the STF EOW commenced a Preliminary Enquiry into the matter.

After considering these submissions, the bench adjourned the hearing for eight weeks, allowing time for the investigators to proceed with the enquiry. During the proceedings, Justice Chavan commented on the character of Deputy Commissioner Nishandar, describing him as "straightforward and devoted to work."