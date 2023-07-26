The Naga-American Council (NAC) has reiterated its demand for an independent Nagalim (independent Nagaland), seeking support from several international dignitaries, activists and the media in support of the Naga peoples’ right to independence.

Claiming that the Nagas never joined the Indian Union by conquest or concession, the NAC stated via a press note that they have been under a forced occupation by the Indian Government since August 14, 1947.

Concerned over the prevailing situation in Manipur, the NAC stated that more than 200 people have been killed, 150 or more critically injured, more than 60,000 displaced and 7,500 homes destroyed with an estimated 400 churches burnt down.

The organisation further slammed PM Modi for keeping mum on the present situation in Manipur and not raising a single word for the number of churches burnt down in the ensuing violence that hit the state of Manipur on May 3, 2023.

The NAC president Grace Collins met with John Prabhudoss, Chairman of Federation of Indian- American Christian Organizations representing over 1 million Indian Christians in the US. Collins asked his viewpoint of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint session of Congress meeting. Prabhudoss replied "Allowing PM Modi to speak to a joint session of US Congress is saying we are giving you permission to destroy 400 churches in India and they will become a threat to America. He went on further to express his dismay "Modi did not say one word about the 400 churches destroyed". Prabhudoss stated, "Modi refuses to accept the refugees coming from Myanmar because they are Christians. Instead, he calls them 'illegal immigrants. Prabhudoss further stated that "Modi and his team have been radicalizing Indian American Hindus living in the US. These groups are teaching even American-born Indian kids to hate the Christian way of life. If unchecked, these highly radicalized groups in our neighborhoods will pose a significant threat to American interests and our way of life".

The NAC president expressed her concerns to over 65 diplomats and former White House protocol officials. Founder of WECAA, Jan DuPlain, and a luminary in diplomatic relations welcomed Collins. Collins expressed to DuPlain how she was" overwhelmed by their sincere concern and has never been so warmly embraced by the diplomatic community since the founding of the Naga-American Council in the past 20 years".

Later in the evening at the Reagan Center, Collins met briefly with Indian-American Michigan Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar who was responsible for escorting PM Modi to the US Congress. Collins expressed to Thanedar "Nagas right to self-determination and independence.",

The United Nations, European Union the State Department's Human Rights and International Religious Freedom Department have added their interest and support.

“Modi's Government has said this is an "internal issue" and rejected Garcetti's offer. This is a direct result of the oppressive Foreign Contribution Regulation Act of 2010 which does not allow foreign direct aid to Naga areas”, added the press note by NAC further.

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