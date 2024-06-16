Civil bodies and organisations from Nagaland submitted a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking repatriation of illegal migrants/fugitives from Myanmar to their country. They also sought withdrawal of Assam Rifles along the Indo-Myanmar borders in and around Kamjong areas in Manipur.

The United Naga Council (UNC), Naga Women's Union (NWU), All Naga Students Association Manipur (ANSAM) and Naga People's Movement for Human Rights (NPM-HR) together submitted the memorandum to the Home Minister.

The organisations highlighted that about 5,457 illegal immigrants from Myanmar are being sheltered in eight Tangkhul villages in Manipur's Kamjong district, adding that ‘the inmates have outnumbered the local residents.’

The memorandum stressed on the lack of law enforcing agencies to effectively control increasing activities of anti-social, adding that foreign culture has overwhelmed the native customary practices due to sheer population imbalances.

“Although, bio-metric have been captured for 5173 persons, monitoring the activities of adult male inmates have become a huge challenge as the authority cannot regularly conduct verifying exercises amidst the fluctuating numbers of inmates between daytime and at night in those makeshift refugee camps. These dubious activities of young and adult members are also a cause of concern as their prolonged sojourn in our land will be detrimental to our wellbeing,” the memorandum added.

The Naga organisations appealed to Home Minister Shah to explore ways to have the migrants return to their homes, adding, “We have extended our hospitality wholeheartedly as a good neighbour and the state government has done its part well. While expressing our heartfelt sympathy at the plight of fellow human beings, we would urge you to explore ways and means to safely let them return home, now that violent confrontation has subsided in their country.”

Urging the Centre to keep in mind the reality of life being confronted by the local residents along the Indo-Myanmar borders, the Naga organisations poined the massive military mobilization exercises and the belligerent attitude of the military personnels operating along the border despite the Indo-Naga Ceasefire agreement since 1997.

Furthermore, they stated, "The presence of men in combat camouflage uniform have created fear psychosis and insecurity to the villagers who are already reeling under the impact of massive inflow of fugitives from across the border."

They also questioned the movement of huge military trucks and lorries at odds hours which disrupts everyday life.

“In the light of the above, we urge your good self to kindly withdraw the Assam Rifles from those areas as we do not foresee any imminent threats as a consequence of the conflict from across the border unless the Union Government of India has any ulterior motive. We solicit your thoughtful and timely action,” the organisations concluded.