Nagaland launches ‘Naga Bridge’ initiative to foster unity among tribal and political groups

28 Naga tribal apex bodies and 12 Naga Political Groups (NPGs) have jointly launched the ‘Naga Bridge’ initiative—an ambitious collective effort symbolizing unity, dialogue, and a common Naga future.

The initiative was formally unveiled on Tuesday during a historic convergence meeting held in Medziphema, spearheaded by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), a key civil society body actively engaged in promoting peace and inter-group harmony among Nagas since 2008.

According to a statement released by the FNR on Wednesday, the meeting took place in an atmosphere marked by “openness and humility,” with the symbolic bridge reflecting not just metaphorical aspirations, but being firmly rooted in the historical and political rights of the Naga people.

“These rights are not relics of the past but living testaments to the enduring assertion of identity, dignity, and self-determination,” the forum stated.

The convergence culminated in the adoption of three major resolutions aimed at strengthening inclusivity and coordinated progress:

Call for Unity Among Political Groups: All NPGs have been urged to participate in the next assembly, described as a possible “watershed moment”, to collectively engage on “one common Machan”—a shared platform for inclusive dialogue.

Appeal for Support from All Tribal Hohos: Irrespective of regional or affiliational differences, all Naga tribal hohos were encouraged to extend moral and cultural support to the initiative, while also upholding each community’s unique identity and perspectives.

Shift from Competition to Communion: A strong emphasis was placed on the need for political and tribal stakeholders to move beyond rivalry and toward collective understanding. The NPGs proposed forming “an inclusive common table” to resolve differences with integrity and mutual trust.

The tribal bodies also expressed concern over ongoing polarisation within Naga society and appealed for a conscious break from divisive patterns of engagement.

The Forum for Naga Reconciliation reaffirmed its long-standing mission of fostering healing and unity among the Naga people. Since its formation in 2008, the FNR has played a crucial role in building bridges between fragmented political groups and tribal communities, advocating for a peaceful and reconciliatory path forward in the Naga political journey.