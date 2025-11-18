Naga Common Platform calls for early, comprehensive solution to long-pending political issue

The Naga Common Platform (NCP) on Tuesday unanimously passed three key resolutions at a stakeholders’ rally held at Agri Expo, Chumoukedima, calling for an early and comprehensive solution to the protracted Naga political issue.

The rally was organised by the Nagaland Gaon Buras Federation in collaboration with several apex civil society organisations.

Extending full support to the landmark agreements signed between the Government of India, NSCN (IM), and the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups in 2015 and 2017, the NCP urged the Centre to deliver a political settlement based on the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position to ensure lasting peace across Naga areas.

The platform stated that a century of political struggle and 28 years of negotiation have weighed heavily on the people, and called upon both New Delhi and Naga negotiators to honour the voices of stakeholders and bring the peace talks to their logical conclusion.

The resolutions were signed by NCP Organising Committee Convener Shikuto Zalipu, secretaries Akhu Naga and Zanbenthung Ezung, along with several Naga leaders.

Despite appeals from some tribal apex bodies to abstain, thousands attended the rally. The Nagaland Tribal Hohos Coordination Committee (NTHCC) — comprising the Angami Public Organisation, Ao Senden, Chakhesang Public Organisation, Lotha Hoho, Pochury Hoho, Rengma Hoho, Sümi Hoho and Nagaland Zeliang People’s Organisation — had earlier opposed the event, saying that forming a parallel platform could undermine ongoing reconciliation efforts.

Reaffirming its commitment to unity and a common political future, the NTHCC maintained that cohesion among Naga bodies was crucial for meaningful progress.

Addressing the gathering, organising committee member K K Sema stressed the need for a unified, transparent and inclusive platform to address the Indo-Naga political issue. He raised concerns over fragmentation within the Naga movement, rampant illicit taxation by various groups and lack of transparency in negotiation processes.

Sema urged the NSCN to be more forthcoming with the public, noting that the future of the Naga people “cannot be decided in secrecy.” Other speakers also echoed the demand for an early and honourable solution, emphasising the urgency of ending the prolonged political stalemate.