Naga groups oppose energy exploration pact before political settlement

A conglomerate of seven Naga political organisations has opposed the tripartite agreement signed between the Centre and the governments of Assam and Nagaland for energy exploration and extraction, arguing that such activities should not proceed before a final political settlement of the Naga issue.

The Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) said ownership and control over natural resources form part of the 'Agreed Position' signed with the Centre in 2017 and asserted that any attempt to explore resources in Naga areas before a formal settlement would violate the understanding reached during the peace process.

The objection comes a day after the Centre, Assam and Nagaland signed an agreement aimed at facilitating energy exploration and extraction in areas along the inter-state border.

In a statement, the NNPG said it would ensure that no national or international company is allowed to extract crude petroleum from Naga soil until a political settlement is officially concluded.

The group described any move to undertake oil extraction before resolving the long-pending Naga political issue as a betrayal of Naga rights and interests.

It also rejected the idea of a revenue-sharing arrangement between Nagaland and Assam, maintaining that the disputed area is historically and legally part of the Naga homeland.

The Working Committee of the NNPG, which comprises seven Naga political groups, has been engaged in negotiations with the Centre for a final political settlement and signed the Agreed Position agreement on November 17, 2017.

Parallel peace talks have also been held between the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), which entered into a ceasefire agreement in 1997. The two sides later signed a Framework Agreement in 2015.

Although the Centre's interlocutor for the Naga peace talks declared in 2019 that negotiations had concluded, a final settlement has remained elusive, with differences persisting over the NSCN-IM's demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution.