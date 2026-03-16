Naga groups rally against ‘Vande Mataram’ imposition, cite religious freedom and constitutional rights

Several civil society and student groups in Nagaland have voiced strong opposition to the reported directive mandating the singing of Vande Mataram in official functions and educational institutions, calling it an infringement on religious freedom and minority rights.

Addressing a rally organised by the Naga Students' Federation (NSF) in Kohima, Jonas Yanthan, President of the Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN), said the organisation stands with the federation in opposing what he termed the “blanket imposition” of the national song across institutions.

Yanthan said the decision, as discussed in the Diocesan Pastoral Council of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kohima on March 13, had caused concern among the Catholic community. He argued that while there is no objection to the singing of the Jana Gana Mana, India’s national anthem, the song Vande Mataram contains devotional references associated with Hindu goddesses, which some communities may find difficult to accept on religious grounds.

He further stated that Nagaland, which enjoys constitutional protections for its social and religious practices, cannot accept policies that are perceived to undermine its cultural and religious autonomy. According to Yanthan, such directives contradict the secular and pluralistic principles enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Speaking at the same gathering, Mteisuding, President of the Naga Students' Federation, said the protest was not directed against any community or national symbol but was a stand for freedom of conscience. He emphasised that the Naga people respect diversity and coexistence but believe that compulsory participation in songs with religious imagery could violate personal beliefs.

Mteisuding also referred to international human rights principles, citing United Nations declarations that guarantee freedom of thought, conscience, and religion. He said indigenous communities have the right to maintain their cultural and religious practices without coercion.

The NSF leader said similar demonstrations were being organised across educational institutions and federating units throughout the Naga homeland. The federation plans to submit a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor of Nagaland, outlining their concerns over the directive.

Leaders at the rally maintained that the movement is peaceful but resolute, asserting that the identity and beliefs of the Naga people cannot be altered through administrative orders.