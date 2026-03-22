Naga guitarist Imnainla Jamir becomes India's first woman Ibanez artist

Naga musician Imnainla Jamir has been signed as an official endorsee by globally recognised guitar brand Ibanez, becoming the first Indian woman to join its roster of artists.

The endorsement places Jamir among a select group of international musicians associated with the brand, widely known for its innovation and craftsmanship. Her inclusion reflects growing recognition of her talent, musicality and rising influence as a guitarist.

Hailing from Nagaland, Jamir has built a reputation for her distinctive playing style and strong stage presence. As part of the association, she will represent the brand and perform using Ibanez guitars, joining its global artist community.

Expressing her gratitude, Jamir thanked Hoshino Gakki and Music Distribution Company for facilitating the endorsement and providing her with a wider platform. She also acknowledged the support of her family, well-wishers and the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), which has backed her musical journey.

“It is truly an honour to be part of the Ibanez family. I hope this journey inspires more young musicians from our region and beyond to pursue their passion,” she said.

The endorsement marks a key moment not only in Jamir’s career but also for India’s music scene, signalling the increasing presence of Indian artists on the global stage.