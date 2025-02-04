The Naga Hoho has called for an economic boost through the exploration and production of petroleum, oil, and natural gas in Nagaland, asserting that it is high time for the state to capitalize on its natural resources.

In a press release issued by its Media Cell Monday night, the Naga Hoho stressed the need for a clear roadmap to facilitate the early resumption of oil exploration in the state.

Regarding ongoing discussions between the Governments of Assam and Nagaland on oil exploration and royalty-sharing in the Disturbed Area Belt (DAB), the Hoho maintained that any agreement must incorporate models from both states.

It insisted that an “Oil Exploration & Production” license should be jointly signed by both governments. Until such an agreement is reached, it demands an immediate halt to all oil-related activities within the disputed border areas.



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The Hoho highlighted that Nagaland is part of the Assam Arakan Basin, which has a history of hydrocarbon occurrences, making it a viable region for extensive exploration. It recalled that petroleum exploration in Nagaland dates back to pre-Partition days, emphasizing that the prospects of hydrocarbon discoveries across the Naga Hills remain high.

Encouraging the Naga people to consider the potential economic benefits, the Hoho noted that revenues from petroleum resources could significantly enhance the state's economic development. These funds could support infrastructure, factories, healthcare, education, and sports, leading to widespread employment opportunities and improved quality of life.

However, it also raised concerns about environmental hazards caused by oil spills since the closure of oil extraction in 1994. It alleged that neither NGOs, CSOs, nor the government have taken any remedial measures to contain these spills, posing a serious threat to the ecosystem.

Referring to Article 371(A) of the Indian Constitution, the Naga Hoho reaffirmed Nagaland’s exclusive rights over its land and resources. It urged the Nagaland Government to strengthen and reaffirm the Nagaland Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulations, 2012, which provide guidelines for exploration activities in the state.

Nevertheless, the Hoho acknowledged that land and resource ownership issues remain contested, adding complexity to the resource management framework.

The Naga Hoho underlined that Nagaland has suffered substantial financial losses by not utilizing its oil resources. It asserted that harnessing these resources in a prudent and responsible manner is crucial for the state's progress.

To this end, the Naga Hoho called on all Nagas to unite in building a future where economic vision and concerted efforts lead to prosperity for all citizens. It urged the state government to initiate oil and natural gas exploration in consultation with relevant stakeholders, aiming for economic independence and sustainable development.

Naga Hoho’s renewed call comes at a time when debates over oil exploration in Nagaland continue to be a subject of political and economic discourse, with stakeholders weighing both the benefits and challenges of resource exploitation in the region.