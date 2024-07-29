Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK), the teaching hospital of Nagaland Institute of Medical Science & Research (NIMSR), conducted its first Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) surgery on Thursday.

The complex procedure, led by urologist Dr. Bernard Amer, involved a team of three other doctors. Dr. Amer described the surgery to Nagaland Post as highly intricate, requiring a small tract to be made through the skin into the kidney, where a camera was passed to break and remove large kidney stones under direct vision.

The patient, a 33-year-old woman, was discharged on Saturday and is reportedly in good health. Notably, the entire procedure was conducted cashless under the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS), making it accessible and affordable for the patient.

Dr. Amer credited the success of the surgery to the recently acquired advanced equipment at NHAK, without which the procedure would not have been possible. He expressed gratitude towards Medical Superintendent Dr. Sendimeren Aonok and the anaesthesia team led by Dr. Angto Phom for their crucial support.

Highlighting NHAK's capabilities, Dr. Amer urged citizens to utilize the hospital’s urology services whenever needed, emphasizing the availability of modern medical facilities and expertise at the institution.