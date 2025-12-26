Naga international studio announced: CM Rio, AR Rahman partner to create global creative hub in Nagaland

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on December 26 announced the launch of the Naga International Studio in collaboration with renowned composer and music maestro A R Rahman, describing it as a major step towards nurturing creative talent and taking Naga culture to a global platform.

In a post on social media, Rio said the studio would serve as a hub for talent development, storytelling and the production of world-class music and creative content inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the Naga people. He thanked Rahman for recognising the creative potential of Nagaland and for choosing to invest in the state.

The Chief Minister said the initiative is expected to provide opportunities for young artistes, musicians, filmmakers and storytellers from across Nagaland and the wider Northeast, enabling them to access professional infrastructure and global exposure without having to leave the region.

According to Rio, the Naga International Studio will focus on blending traditional Naga narratives, music and indigenous art forms with contemporary production techniques, helping preserve cultural identity while making it accessible to international audiences.

Officials said the collaboration with A R Rahman, who has a global reputation for musical excellence and innovation, is likely to position Nagaland as an emerging creative and cultural destination. The studio is also expected to generate employment, encourage creative entrepreneurship and strengthen the state’s creative economy.

While further details on the location, timeline and investment are awaited, the announcement has been welcomed by cultural practitioners and youth organisations, who see it as a transformative initiative for the creative ecosystem in Nagaland.