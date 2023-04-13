After months of patient waiting and backchannel communications, meeting on the Naga peace talks was held on April 13th. The meeting was chaired by government representative AK Mishra, who mediated the discussions between the government and the NSCN-IM.

According to sources, NSCN-IM has agreed to seek a solution based on the Framework Agreement. The NSCN-IM has expressed satisfaction with the positive outcome of the meeting.

The NSCN-IM General Secretary, Thuingaleng Muivah, along with other members of the NSCM-IM leadership, including Rh Raising and Versus Atem, participated in the discussions.

During his visit, AK Mishra is also scheduled to meet with leaders from the NNPG (Naga National Political Groups). The time of the meeting with NNPGs has not yet been determined, according to sources.