Naga rebel group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) or NSCN (IM) has stuck to its demands for a separate flag and a constitution as part of the Naga political solution. Releasing a press communiqué, the NSCN (IM) has taken a resolute stand to never deviate from the Naga National Principle. “Time and again the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) has takne the resolute stand that it shall never deviate from the Naga National Principle at any cost and uphold and protect the Naga unique history.”

“Significantly, NSCN attached great importance to the Naga National Flag and Constitution (Yehzabo) as part of the Naga political solution. Thus, NSCN, under no circumstances can forego these core issues that symbolized the Naga National identity,” concluded the communiqué.

Recently, the Federal Government of Nagaland (FGN) commemorated the 75th anniversary of the declaration of Nagaland’s independence at the Chedema Village Ground. Kedahge (President) FGN, Gen. (Retd) Viyalie Metha addressed the people who had gathered to be part of the occasion while raising the National Flag.

Raising the voice for an independent Nagaland country on the occasion of Nagaland’s Independence Day, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) Ato Kilonser Thuingaleng Muivah (Prime Minister of the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim and chief of National Socialist Council of Nagaland) remarked, “What shall we do if the Government of India imposes its will on us? We need to work out a survival strategy. We must stay the course. Our future is in our decision to stand firm on our sovereign right, not in submission to the aggressors.”

“Let us also take critical note that divisive elements and collaborators are restlessly indulging in slanderous fabrications targeting the Framework Agreement. The irony is that the Government of India is keeping pretentious silence over the Framework Agreement it has signed on 3rd August, 2015. But the truth shall prevail in the long run. The 31 May, 2022, Emergency National Assembly is one of the turning points in the history of the Naga political movement. We have taken the stand before God and Naga people that NSCN will uphold and protect the unique Naga history and the Naga National principle at any costs. The Naga flag and constitution are indivisible parts of the recognized sovereignty and unique history. We believe the Indian leaders too understand it,” added Muivah in his speech.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre had earlier rejected the group’s core demands for a separate flag and a constitution during previous rounds of talks. Instead, it allowed the NSCN (IM) to use the Naga flag for cultural purposed only, which the outfit turned down.