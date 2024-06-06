The Naga People's Front (NPF) expressed gratitude to Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri. Neiphiu Rio for appointing the Leader of the NPF Legislature Party, Shri Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu, as a Member of the Political Affairs Committee in Nagaland. This committee is tasked with reviewing and discussing all major issues related to the Naga Political issue.

With the appointment of Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu to this critical committee the party tried to address and navigate key challenges in the Naga political landscape.

The NPF expressed confidence that Shri Nienu's appointment would further strengthen their representation and advocacy efforts, ensuring that the interests and concerns of the Naga people are effectively addressed at the political forefront.