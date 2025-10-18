Naga People’s Front endorses merger with NDPP, reaffirms commitment to Indo-Naga political solution

In an emergency meeting held on October 18, 2025, the Central Executive Council (CEC) of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) unanimously endorsed the merger of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) with the NPF.



The resolution was adopted at the NPF Central Office in Kohima, marking a significant realignment in Nagaland’s political landscape.

The CEC, after detailed deliberations, ratified the decision in accordance with the party constitution, highlighting that the merger strengthens regional unity and consolidates political efforts for the state’s development. The council also appreciated the NDPP leadership for taking what it described as a “bold and right decision” and commended Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio for his guidance in facilitating consensus.

The resolution reaffirmed NPF’s longstanding commitment to seeking an early, acceptable, honourable, and inclusive solution to the Indo-Naga political issue.

The meeting was attended by top party leaders, including Vice President Yangerlemba, General Secretaries Diethoselhou Sachü, Tseibou Khusoh, Manpha Konyak, and H. Zungkum Chang, all of whom played key roles in adopting and formalizing the resolution.

With the merger, NPF and NDPP aim to present a unified front in Nagaland’s political sphere, reinforcing collaborative governance and accelerating efforts toward a lasting resolution of the protracted Indo-Naga negotiations.