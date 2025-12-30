Naga People’s Front raises alarm over attacks on religious freedom

As 2025 draws to a close, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) has highlighted key political milestones while expressing concern over recent incidents affecting religious harmony in different parts of the country.

In a year-end press communiqué issued from its central headquarters in Kohima, the party said it remained encouraged by steady progress despite challenges and reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and interests of the Naga people.

The NPF described the merger with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) as one of the major highlights of the year, stating that the development has strengthened regional politics and reinforced unity and stability in governance. The party expressed gratitude to the Naga public, church leaders, civil society organisations, and well-wishers for their continued support, prayers, and guidance.

At the same time, the NPF voiced disappointment over ongoing discontent among the Naga people following the denial of a visa to US-based evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham for a proposed visit to Nagaland. The party also referred to recent incidents, including reported disruptions of church services and vandalism of Christmas decorations in several states, which it said have caused concern within the Christian community.

Terming such incidents as sensitive and against the constitutional spirit of secularism, mutual respect, and freedom of faith, the NPF called for swift and appropriate action by the concerned authorities to safeguard religious freedom and promote peace and harmony among different communities. The party asserted that it stands firmly in solidarity with the Christian community and reaffirmed its commitment to culture, tradition, and faith.

The NPF also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in a Christmas service, expressing hope that it reflects genuine respect for all faiths along with sincere efforts to protect religious freedom across the country.

Looking ahead to 2026, the party renewed its pledge to serve the people with dedication, honesty, and integrity, while extending New Year greetings with the hope that the coming year ushers in peace, unity, and progress.