The Naga People’s Front President (NPF), Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu alleged that the present Nagaland Government has no economic policy, no fiscal policy, no programme for human development and has no programme to safeguard the welfare of the future generation and asserted that if the party take over the Government then it will frame appropriate economic policy and make the State a self-sufficient and remove dependency syndrome.

Speaking to the NPF Mokokchung Division party workers here at the Mokokchung Division office, the NPF President lamented that the Nagaland State economy is nose-diving and we are not self-contained but we become fully dependent on others and accused the present Government has reduced the Naga people into parasitic society. “Today, the poor become poorer and rich become richer, poverty and inequality have been raising their ugly head” he said adding that the class system which was never known in the Naga society in the past is appearing fast.

Therefore, he called upon the people that we need change urgently and stress the need to introduce the right type of economic policy. He also maintained that Nagaland has many capable officers to plan good economic policy for the State and they have the knowledge and capacity to implement it to make Nagaland a self-reliant State but the present Government is lacking the encouragement and initiative and it appears they are too busy counting their money individually.

He also asserted that if the NPF takes over the Government, it will work out the right type of fiscal policy experts and that money is made available to the public by various departments, mounting figures of liability and debt will be checked, easy money will be checked, the salaries of the Government servants will be released in time and stated that fiscal discipline is established in due course of time.

He also asserted that the party will work out policies for human development by the experts in various ways such as social, cultural, language, and religion and also set up voluntary youth brigades in all villages in collaboration with the Churches to check evils like the present unchecked flow of liquor and drugs, adding that various counselling centres will be open for HIV.

The President also maintained that the party do not mean to blame or criticize anybody but only telling the factual position of the present Government and the party is speaking all these not for it does not like our friends who are running the Government but only speaking the truth for the NPF party love the Naga people more and the party has to liberate the Nagas from poverty and dependency.

Leader of NPF Legislature Party and Co-Chairman of UDA, Khuzoluzo (Azo) Nienu in his speech has maintained that the NPF party is believed to be a political wing of the Naga political issue and if the party dies, the Naga political issue will also die.

While expressing his dismay over the defection of 21 MLAs, the NPF Legislature leader maintained that true leaders need to maintain their integrity and called upon the party leaders to be truthful to the party and need to be nearer to God.

The defection of 21 MLAs is considered the best thing that ever happened to NPF and called upon the party leaders to stand firm and work hard to bring back as many MLAs to form the next government in the State.

“We defeated 59 MLAs in the 2003 state elections and we will be able to create another history with the support and hard work of party leaders, workers and supporters in the coming elections”, he asserted and urged upon the party leaders to contribute for the success of the party and not to stay in their comfort zone but work tirelessly for the party, he added to.

He also said that if we play double standard game then God can never bless us and stated that with God everything is possible.