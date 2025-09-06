Naga People’s Front urges CM Rio to return, reaffirm commitment to political solution

The Central Executive Council (CEC) of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) today held a crucial meeting at the party’s central office in Kohima, where a six-point resolution was unanimously adopted.

Briefing the media after the meeting, NPF Secretary General and MLA Achumbemo Kikon said the CEC reaffirmed the earlier Central Office Bearers (COB) resolution dated 12th February 2025, which invited all former comrades of the party to return to the NPF fold in the larger interest of both the party and the Naga people.

One of the key resolutions included a formal and special appeal to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to rejoin the NPF and assume its leadership. Kikon recalled that Rio, known as a strong regionalist, began his political journey with the party in 1974 as Youth President of Kohima Division, later becoming Youth Wing President during the UDF days. He said Rio’s return to his original political platform would send a positive message to the public and strengthen the regional cause.

The CEC also resolved to appeal to all regional-minded sitting and former MLAs and MPs to consider joining or rejoining the NPF for the sake of the younger generation. It further urged like-minded regional parties to unite under the NPF umbrella to build a stronger front for advancing the regional agenda and safeguarding the rights and interests of the Naga people.



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Appreciating the incumbent NPF President’s willingness to facilitate new arrangements within the organisational structure in light of the appeal to former comrades, including Rio, the CEC resolved to constitute a Central Election Board if required. The President was authorised to form the Board and issue necessary notifications in line with the party constitution.

The CEC also reiterated its earlier resolution calling for an early, honourable, acceptable, and inclusive solution to the long-standing Naga Political Issue. It urged all Naga National Workers to reconcile in the larger interest of the Naga people.

Concluding the meeting, the NPF invoked God’s blessings through mass prayers for the Nagas, while observing the 1st Indo-Naga ceasefire.