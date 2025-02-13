The Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs), under the leadership of newly elected Gen (Retd) MB Neokpao Konyak, has strongly criticized GPRN/NSCN Ato Kilonser N. Kitovi Zhimomi, accusing him of misleading the Naga people with baseless and fabricated claims.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the WC NNPGs Media Cell asserted that all official documents related to Kitovi’s removal as Convener have been made public to counter alleged misinformation. “This move aims to put an end to the falsehoods and deception propagated by Kitovi and his associates,” the statement read.

The committee revealed that despite Kitovi’s impeachment by 99% of the GPRN/NSCN (U) members and his subsequent removal from the Working Committee, efforts were made over the past nine months to reintegrate him with dignity. However, his insistence on retaining the Convener position, driven by what the committee described as an “egomaniacal character,” led to an impasse.

The WC NNPGs accused Kitovi of engaging in dubious financial transactions and employing blackmail tactics, causing mistrust among committee members. The organization further blamed his leadership for the failure of Naga unification, citing an increase in fratricidal violence and factionalism.

Refuting Kitovi’s claims, the committee clarified that the Agreed Position and the broader Naga political solution do not belong to any single individual but are endorsed by all Naga stakeholders. It also criticized Kitovi for allegedly undermining commitments to defend Naga territories across artificial boundaries, despite being a signatory to agreements addressing Naga-inhabited areas in both India and Myanmar.

The WC NNPGs called upon all Naga political groups to prioritize an inclusive resolution over factional interests. It urged Kitovi Zhimomi to demonstrate maturity and contribute constructively towards a unified and peaceful Naga future.