Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on October 12 joined the celebration of Jayaprakash Narayan's 120th birth anniversary and urged the Centre and Naga factions to resolve the age-old political issue as soon as possible.

Kumar stated that he will do all in his power to help to resolve the matter. Jaya Prakash Narayan, who is more well-known, spent three years in the 1960s in the Northeastern state of Nagaland, where he is still regarded as a hero by the natives.

Kumar further lamented that the political issue had not been addressed despite multiple rounds of talks and negotiations over the years.

The Bihar chief minister stated that he would raise the issue wherever he goes and will seek support for an early settlement.

In his homage to JP, he stated that the socialist leader made enormous achievements in various areas, whether during the liberation struggle or in moving the country ahead.

Kumar also recalled JP spreading the message of love and peace among people from 1964 to 1967.

People from Bihar live and work in Nagaland in large numbers, and there is mutual affection and respect between the two states, according to Kumar.

Kumar also encouraged Nagaland residents to Bihar, claiming that his administration does not discriminate against any faith or group.