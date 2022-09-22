The Core Committee on Naga political issues will hold a meeting with the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) on September 23.

The meeting will be held at the Chumukedima police complex.

The crucial meeting comes at a time when an NSCN-IM delegation is already in Delhi carrying out talks with Government of India interlocutor AK Mishra.

According to the core committee member's secretary, the meeting is held to update the NNPGs on the latest developments.

Hence, the Core Committee’s meeting with the NNPGs also assumes great significance and it is an indication that things may be drawing close to a solution.

Since the talks has been concluded officially on October 31, 2019, the Committee urged the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to invite the NSCN (IM) leaders for an early conclusion.

The NSCN-IM is set to continue its talks with the Government of India representative AK Mishra, who is also the interlocutor for the talks.

Talks between both sides resumed on September 21 as a meeting was held in New Delhi.

However, the talks ended inconclusively in which another round of talks with the interlocutor AK Mishra was held on September 22.