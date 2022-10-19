Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte said that the Nagaland government, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and other organizations' efforts to find a lasting solution to the Naga problem deserve a reciprocal reaction from the Centre.

He said this during an inaugural address to the All Naga College Students (ANCSU) Collegiate Meet in Dimapur on October 19.

Royte further praised the Nagas' early political consciousness, stating that the distinct tribal group began its political movement during the British Raj with a memorandum to the Simon Commission expressing their desire for independence.

He also claimed that Naga independence was declared a day before India's independence.

Using Mizoram as an example, Royte emphasized the several benefits of peace in the state.

The sports minister also said that the Nagas are talented in archery, wrestling, football, and other sports and should be encouraged by triumphs such as the 2022 Subroto Cup.

Speaking about the National Education Policy 2020, the minister stated that the term "sports" was included as many as 30 times in the policy document, indicating the importance of sports in the policy.

The Mizoram government is committed to making the state the fittest in the country, according to Royte, who is also the state tourism minister, and the Centre should recognize the potential of the Northeast's young.