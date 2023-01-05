Launching a scathing attack on the state government over the Naga political issue Nagaland Congress president K Therie on January 5 demanded that the Neiphiu Rio-led United Democratic Alliance government in the state should resign and hand over the resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state on January 6.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Dimapur, Therie argued that there has been no solution to Naga political issue under the Rio-led government. He alleged that the Chief Minister and NSCN (IM) General Secretary Th. Muivah, “who are hand in glove”, do not intend to bring political solution to Naga issues in the state.

“As the Naga peace talks concluded on October 31,2019, Rio should concentrate in bringing solution to Naga issues, otherweise he should resign.It is time to be realistic and practical.",Therie said.

He said the state Congress’s demand is in the interest of the people of the state and added that solution to the Naga issue was the answer and not elections.

"if BJP is honest, it should stand by its commitment. “Otherwise, the BJP and its allies will be treated as traitors and liars,” he added.

Therie said that ‘defective’ for the people of Nagaland if the elections are announced without implementation of the Naga political solution.

The PCC chief also urged the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) to reconsider its demand for “Frontier Nagaland” state as Nagaland is too small to be divided.

Calling the grievances of the ENPO on backwardness of its areas as genuine, Therie said, “We suffered together, we have same traditions and culture. Even if we are divided, Article 371 (A) which gives special power to Nagaland cannot be divided. It will remain with Nagaland.”

“If granted statehood, Frontier Nagaland will remain an ordinary state,” he said. Therie also appealed to the Centre not to think of dividing Nagaland but address the grievances of the ENPO.

Accusing the state government of creating disparity among the districts of the state, especially in eastern Nagaland, he demanded that the government should address the grievances of the ENPO in a “proper way”.

Therie further alleged that all the 60 MLAs of Nagaland are responsible for backwardness of eastern Nagaland that comprises six districts among 16 districts of the state. They are indecisive about the Naga issue and also Frontier Nagaland, he added.