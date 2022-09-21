The insurgent group NSCN (IM) and government representatives will resume peace negotiations on September 21 in order to find a permanent solution to the Naga political issue.

A day before starting talks with the government, the NSCN (IM) stated that their demand for unification of Naga inhabited territories and a separate flag is "non-negotiable."

The NSCN (IM) also said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Nagalim Voice' that it is "ironic" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "who loves to advertise" his achievements, is expected to bring the Naga issue to a logical conclusion as the stalled Indo-Naga talks pick up the threads with a focus on the Framework Agreement (FA) and formulated papers.

According to the editorial, seven years ago, when Modi took the effort to oversee the "high-profile" FA signing ceremony at his residence on August 3, 2015, it generated tremendous buzz and hope based on the tone of his extremely enthralling speech.

The prime minister took pride in proclaiming to all political figures who mattered that he had solved Southeast Asia's longest-running insurgency. Beyond that, the ceremony was broadcast live throughout the world to commemorate his success in resolving the Naga issue, according to the statement.

“Modi cannot simply shy away from the Naga issue but have a relook through the prism of the Framework Agreement at his own political brainchild. The credit he has taken in bringing about the FA should be unerringly interpreted to take forward in solving the Naga issue”, the editorial said.

The stand of the NSCN (IM) on the FA has been distinctly stated time and again. The May 31, 2022, decision of the (Naga) "National Assembly" and the solemn declaration (resolution) adopted on August 26, 2022, by the Naga National Workers of NSCN from Nagaland reaffirmed "one people, one nation" and standing behind the FA are on record, it added.

“The unifying principle of 'one people, one nation' symbolized by god-given Naga Nation Flag is non-negotiable in the name of Naga political solution," it said.

Manipur, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland's neighbouring states, have been passionately opposed to the concept of unifying Naga-populated territories under their jurisdictions.

On August 3, 2015, in the presence of Modi, the government of India signed the FA with the major Naga insurgent group NSCN (IM) to find a lasting solution to the vexing issue.

The agreement occurred after more than 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough being in 1997 when a ceasefire agreement was signed following decades of insurgency in Nagaland, which began shortly after India's independence in 1947.

However, talks with the NSCN (IM) are now stuck since the group has insisted on a separate Naga flag and constitution, which the central government has refused.

Separately, the government is also holding peace parleys with splinter groups of the NSCN after entering into ceasefire agreements. The groups that have entered into ceasefire agreements are NSCN (NK), NSCN (R), NSCN (K) Khango, and NSCN (K) Niki.