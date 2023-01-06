The Nagaland Peoples Action Committee (NPAC) took out a protest rally at the airport road in Dimapur on January 6, 2023, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Nagaland.

Notably, members from the NPAC have been holding banners demanding Naga Solution first not assembly election.

On the otherhand, the NPAC also claimed that althought there has been a series of talks between the state and the Government of India but no fruitful outcomes have come out.

"Enough of talk and tall promises, Nagas want action," reads a banner.

Also Read: Manipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates 122-feet-high Marjing Polo statue

Welcoming the Union Home Minister to the land of Nagas, the NPAC demanded to ink Naga's solution or call off.

"Amit Shahji you have the power to deliver a solution," reads another banner.

Amit Shah is in Nagaland on a day-long visit and will visit the BJP's office.

Earlier on January 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 122-foot-high Marjing Polo Statue at Marjing Complex in Manipur's East Imphal.

Shah, visited Manipur, a part of the North Eastern Council (NEC), and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several projects in the state.

Besides this, Shah also dedicated several projects to the state.

The public programmes visited by the Union Home Minister include the inauguration of Churachandpur Medical College and the inaugural hoisting of 175 feet tall National flag at INA headquarters, Moirang.