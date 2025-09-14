Naga student group to begin second phase of protest over teacher deployment issues

The Eastern Naga Students' Federation has announced the commencement of its second phase of agitation, starting September 15, intensifying pressure on the Nagaland government over unresolved teacher retention and deployment concerns in the region's schools.

According to a directive issued by the federation on September 14, the student body is implementing widespread shutdowns across government institutions while exempting essential services from the protest action.

The agitation calls for sealing all government offices and closing government schools throughout the Eastern Region. Additionally, the federation has imposed restrictions on the movement of government-registered vehicles as part of the intensified protest strategy.

However, recognising the critical nature of certain services, the students' organisation has exempted seven key sectors from the shutdown. These include district administration offices, medical facilities, police stations, fire and emergency services, power departments, paramilitary forces, and banking services.

The directive indicates this is a continuation of earlier protest actions. The first phase of agitation apparently failed to address what the students describe as "genuine demands" regarding the Department of School Education's handling of teacher deployment in affected schools.