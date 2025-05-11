The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has appealed to the Nagaland government to urgently evacuate students from the state who are studying in Northern India. The request comes amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

In an official letter addressed to Nagaland chief secretary on May 10, the NSF stated that several students from Nagaland studying in Northern India were facing problems due to closure of airports.

"The lives of Naga students and working professionals have been thrown into disarray," stated NSF president Medovi Rhi and education secretary Temjentoshi in the letter.

The federation emphasised that many affected people are seeking assistance to return home safely.

The NSF urged the state government to urgently establish mechanisms to ensure the safety and swift return of these citizens. The organisation stressed the need for “a swift and affirmative action”.