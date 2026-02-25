Naga students’ body condemns attacks on northeastern women, demands action

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has strongly condemned the recent spate of racial and physical attacks targeting women from India’s Northeastern region, including a harrowing incident involving a young doctor from Nagaland at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur.

According to reports, the woman was allegedly stalked, subjected to obscene comments and racial slurs, and physically intimidated—an incident that underscores the persistent racial prejudice faced by Northeastern citizens.

The Federation also highlighted similar harassment faced by three young women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi, pointing to a disturbing pattern of discrimination against people from the region. While acknowledging the expressions of concern from authorities and public figures, the NSF stressed that condemnation alone is insufficient.

Demanding immediate and stringent action, the NSF called on law enforcement agencies in the concerned states to ensure prompt arrests, impartial investigations, and strict legal punishment for all culprits. The Federation warned that any leniency would embolden perpetrators and perpetuate a culture of racism and gender-based violence.

NSF further urged the implementation of preventive measures to protect Northeastern citizens across the mainland, including strict enforcement of anti-harassment and anti-discrimination laws, and stronger security arrangements at universities, hostels, and workplaces where Northeastern students and professionals reside.

Emphasizing that the repeated targeting of Northeastern women reflects deep-rooted racial prejudice and ignorance, the Federation stated that the dignity, safety, and equality of Northeastern citizens are non-negotiable and must be treated as a national priority.

NSF also called on people from the Northeast to remain vigilant, united, and resilient, asserting that collective solidarity is the strongest tool in confronting discrimination and ensuring their rightful place with dignity and respect.