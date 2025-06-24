Naga students body launches youth awareness on Inner Line Permit in Kohima

The Naga Students’ Federation’s Inner Line Regulation Commission (ILRC) launched its first youth awareness programme on the Inner Line Permit (ILP) at Kohima College on Tuesday.

The campaign aims to educate young Nagas about the ILP system, which stems from the 1873 Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation.

Organised under the leadership of All Naga College Students’ Union (ANCSU) President Tenyesinlo Bukh, the programme began with an invocation by Dr. Theyiseinuo Keditsu. In his welcome address, Bukh urged the students to become informed stakeholders in the region’s legal and cultural future. Kohima College’s Principal also stressed the ILP’s importance in safeguarding indigenous rights.

NSF Vice President Mteisuding introduced the ILRC’s formation and objectives, while ILRC Chairman Senchumo Nsn Lotha gave a detailed presentation on ILP provisions and compliance. Lotha emphasized that while Nagaland possesses the ILP as a regulatory "weapon," its proper application remains weak. “We have the gun but don’t know how to use it, while others like the Mizos use theirs effectively,” he remarked.



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Clarifying NSF’s position, Lotha stated that the federation is not against the entry of outsiders, but insists on strict adherence to the law. He explained that the ILP is a temporary travel document and must not be mistaken for long-term residency permission. “Once expired, the holder must exit the inner line zone unless an extension is granted,” he said.

He further elaborated on the colonial origins of the ILP, saying it was introduced by the British both to protect the Nagas' interests and to manage their own populations in the plains. “Our fight is not confrontational but cooperative. We seek to preserve what is rightfully ours with the government’s cooperation,” he said, urging students to join the cause.

Concluding the session, ILRC Member Secretary Seve R. Vadeo reminded the audience that the ILP is not just a colonial relic but a vital legal safeguard. “It protects our land, identity, and economic rights. Our youth must rise in defense of this regulation—our future depends on it,” he said.

The ILRC plans to conduct similar sensitisation events across Nagaland in the coming months.