Naga Students' Body mourns village guard's death, urges unity

The All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has expressed grief over the death of Naga Village Guard Pouh. Lanbimei Riamei (29) of Longmai III Baptist Church, describing his death as a significant loss for the Naga community.

In a statement issued by its president, Th. Angteshang Maring, the organisation alleged that Riamei was killed by Indian security forces in Naga territory. The statement referred to him as a "martyr" and described his death as a profound loss to the Naga people. The circumstances surrounding the incident could not be independently verified.

ANSAM extended condolences to the bereaved family, relatives, the Rongmei community and the wider Naga community, expressing solidarity with those affected by the incident. The organisation prayed for strength and peace for the family and for the eternal repose of the deceased.

The student body also called upon Nagas across different tribes and regions to remain united during the period of mourning. It urged members of the community to uphold fraternity, preserve their shared heritage and strengthen mutual solidarity in the face of adversity.

The statement concluded with prayers for the departed soul and reiterated ANSAM's appeal for unity among the Naga people.