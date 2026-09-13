Naga students' body seeks probe into Nagaland highway projects, flags poor workmanship, delays

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has demanded an immediate inquiry into the execution and maintenance of National Highway projects in Nagaland, alleging poor workmanship, prolonged delays and negligence by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

In a strongly worded statement, NSF president Mteisuding and general secretary Kenilo Kent said the Dimapur-Kohima four-lane highway has deteriorated significantly over the past four to five years, with inadequate maintenance and limited evidence of effective monsoon preparedness.

The Federation described the Medziphema-Peducha stretch of NH-29 as particularly hazardous, citing damaged road surfaces, inadequate drainage, deteriorating side structures, poor slope protection and delays in restoration work.

According to the NSF, the stretch becomes especially dangerous during the monsoon and at night. The Federation alleged that people have lost their lives and others have sustained serious injuries in rockfalls and road-related incidents, which it attributed to alleged negligence by NHIDCL and its contractors.

The NSF has also questioned the issuance of a Completion Certificate for Package-II of the Dimapur-Kohima four-lane project, alleging that several works remained incomplete and deficiencies were still visible.

The Federation has called for an immediate inquiry by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) into the circumstances surrounding the issuance of the certificate.

It further pointed out that the project remains under a five-year Defect Liability Period (DLP), during which the implementing agency is responsible for addressing defects. However, the NSF alleged that NHIDCL has failed to adequately rectify several deficiencies, including collapsing side walls, inadequate drainage, poor slope protection, damaged road surfaces and road-safety shortcomings.

The Federation had earlier raised concerns over inadequate safety barriers, poor road furniture, insufficient reflective markers and a lack of adequate warning signs in a statement issued on August 19.

The NSF has called for greater accountability in the execution and maintenance of highway projects in the state and sought corrective measures to address the alleged deficiencies, particularly along stretches considered vulnerable during the monsoon.