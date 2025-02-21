The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has called for reserving 80 per cent of teaching and non-teaching positions at Nagaland University for indigenous Nagas, citing concerns over employment stability and local representation at the premier institution.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellor, the federation highlighted how non-indigenous staff members often serve brief tenures before seeking transfers, disrupting academic continuity. "Non-indigenous staff members often serve for short durations before seeking transfers or moving elsewhere, leading to frequent disruptions in the academic environment," the letter stated.

The NSF argued that local representation aligns with Article 371(A) of the Constitution, which protects Naga rights over land, resources, and customs. The federation emphasised that qualified Naga youth face unemployment despite their credentials, making this reservation crucial for their future.

The student body also demanded an end to virtual interviews for faculty positions. "Conducting interviews virtually poses the risk of unfair evaluation, lack of transparency, and possible malpractice in the selection process," the federation noted, pushing for in-person interviews at the university premises.

Taking a firm stance, the NSF warned it would "continue to be vigilant in all Teaching & Non-Teaching recruitments to ensure our Naga candidates are not deprived of being recruited."

The representation, signed by NSF President Medovi Rhi and Education Secretary Temjentoshi, stressed that local faculty would ensure better alignment with Nagaland's socio-cultural fabric while providing stable, long-term service to the institution.