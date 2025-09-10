Naga Students’ Federation appeals to state for stranded students in Nepal

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has written to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, urging the state government to facilitate the safe return of Naga students and youths stranded in Nepal amid the ongoing political crisis in the country.

In a letter signed by NSF President Mteisuding and General Secretary Kenilo Kent, the Federation expressed deep concern for students and young professionals who had travelled to Nepal for academic and career purposes but are now facing uncertainty and distress due to the prevailing situation.

The NSF requested urgent government intervention to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and other relevant agencies to arrange travel support, documentation, and transit assistance. The Federation also appealed for logistical arrangements and immediate assistance for the students upon their arrival in Nagaland.

“Timely intervention by the Government of Nagaland will bring immense relief to the stranded individuals as well as their anxious families,” the letter stated.

The Federation reiterated its commitment to the welfare of Naga students globally and urged prompt action on this humanitarian matter.