Furnishing a public statement on the alleged controversy arising with regards to the Naga Club building in Kohima, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has alleged that some nefarious news piece stating that the Federation has been ordered to vacate the Naga Club building in Toto on or before July 27, is being circulated.

Clearing the air on the controversy and along with laying claims on the pending issue of monthly rent for the building, the NSF has alleged that the notice stating to ‘vacate’ says, “That your esteemed organization has paid Rs 500/- (five hundred only), in rent for the month of April 1983 on 07.04.1983, after which you have never paid our Naga Club house rent from May 1983 till date”. But how do NSF pay rent to an organization from May 1983 till whatever date to an organization which was formed only in 2017/18? One wonders.....?

Giving a background on the claims, the NSF further states, It may be noted that in 1983 Late Vizolie Sorhie the then President NSF and his General Secretary Eno. Imkong L. Imchen among other officials, were approached by Naga Club office bearers and Naga Elders Conference to reclaim the Naga Club building which was then occupied by the Forest Department. However, despite several attempts made to reclaim the same, the Department still refused to hand over the building to the rightful owner- the Naga Club. Subsequently, NSF led by Late Vizolie Sorhie President NSF, Late Mechimvu Ritse Finance Secretary NSF, Eno. Neingulo Krome Member- Action Committee NSF and Eno. Kewezu G. Kenye President ANCSU went and broke the lock and occupied the Naga Club building. Following which, Mr. Neivor Rutsa volunteered his vehicle bearing Registration No. NLT-309 to assist in shifting NSF office to the Naga Club building.

Requesting the people behind the controversy to desist from creating further embarrassments to themselves as well as projecting Nagas in very bad light, the NSF says, “The federation would not like to go into the details of countering the arguments put across which is already in the public domain and would rather appeal to the conscience of all Nagas. We would rather retrospect and ask what each one of us have contributed to the Naga story or whether instead of contributing we are destroying ourselves and putting the future of upcoming generations in jeopardy.”

“Unfortunately, this claims seems to be motivated with ulterior motives, as it was when the Naga Students’ Federation decided to celebrate “100 Years of Naga Club” in 2018, to Celebrate the 100 Years legacy of Naga Club and to honour our ancestors who laid the foundation of the Naga Nationhood, to which the NSF is a proud descendent, this Naga Club was formed suddenly to even hijack our celebration, to which the international community and participant from the United Nations were made to witness. This time around, as the NSF recently launched the celebration of its 75 Years of Existence, under the theme “Call to Oneness” for all Nagas to come together, this same Naga Club is now issuing “Notice to vacate the Naga Club building in toto on or before the 27th of August 2022”, in the middle of our 75 years celebration, which is turning our “celebration” into “nightmare”,” added the Federation’s statement.

Adding further on the shared history and responsibilities of the NSF and the Naga Club, the Federation adds in the public communiqué, “After the occupation of the Naga Club Building by the NSF, the Government of Nagaland issued eviction orders 3 times consecutively, but the NSF stood its ground and responded by issuing a Press Release; "In this regard, NSF with regret cannot honour the order of the Government, since this building (former CCF Office) belong to the Naga Club and not to the Government and NSF has the order from the Naga Club Authority to occupy the said building. Further, Government is requested 15 withdraw its order as early as possible, otherwise, NSF will not be held responsible for any consequences which may take place out of this issue".

“It is 35 years now and all of us who have served as Presidents of NSF with our offices at the Naga Club Building in all our respective tenures, had at no point in time ever claimed ownership in any way, but have only been safeguarding the history and legacy the Naga Club has passed on to the Naga people. We are clear without any doubt that the Naga Club Building belongs to all the Naga people, irrespective of geographical areas, overground or underground Nagas, or whoever have passed away in the last 100 years and to all those who will be born to this world of the Nagas for all times to come,” the communiqué continued.

“NSF has only been a humble servant and caretaker of the Naga Club Building with its office address clearly written as, "Office of the Naga Students' Federation, Naga Club Building, Kohima, Nagaland". And although NSF was formed as a student organization way back in 1947, the circumstances compelled NSF to shoulder the responsibilities of a youth movement alongside the Naga National political movement with some intellectual capacities. This is still true even today although the dynamics have drastically changed. But the undeniable fact is that, when NSF took the responsibility to reclaim and take over the Naga Club Building from the Government, it was in itself a political statement which no other organization including the Naga National workers were able to do, at that point in time as the situation itself will not allow,” said the Federation through the public statement.

Adding further, the Statement mentioned, “We also admit that NSF also has gone through its own shares of "Ups and Downs". It even went defunct a few times in the early years due to the unbearable political turmoil. But it regained itself to lead the Naga people, including the student communities, with much gratitude to those senior selfless previous NSF Presidents and their teams, in the face of all kinds of odds, without a proper place of work, which could be called an "Office" in the real sense.”

Strongly holding onto its laws and abiding by the same since its inception, the NSF says, “But after the establishment of the NSF Office at the Naga Club Building, many things changed. And although we had our own limitations on many issues, we have never failed to play our part where the Naga National issue is concerned.

Many with accusing fingers may find fault with us, but those are not surprising at all. At the same time, many will not acknowledge half of what we achieved for those are the ways of the world. But what we did for the Nagas as a whole and what we could achieve during the last 35 years from the Naga Club Building, we remain grateful to the Almighty God and the unwavering Naga public, who stood by us in all bad times and who will be the best Judges of things in all times to come.”