Naga Students’ Federation backs Angami organisation, demands action on illegal immigration

The Inner Line Regulation Commission (ILRC) of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has backed the Angami Public Organisation’s (APO) resolution on the enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, urging other Naga tribal organisations and apex bodies to adopt a coordinated stand on the issue.

In a statement, the ILRC appreciated the APO’s resolution, which it said highlighted the continued failure to effectively enforce safeguards under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, including in Dimapur, Chümoukedima and Niuland.

The commission said the APO’s phased approach would give individuals and non-indigenous communities time to address illegal immigration and ensure that employment, services, documents and tenancy arrangements comply with the law.

Clarifying its position, the ILRC said the Naga people were not opposed to non-indigenous people who enter, work, trade and reside in Nagaland legally. It said the concern was illegal immigration and non-compliance with existing laws.

The commission expressed support for the APO’s initiative and called on other Naga tribal organisations and apex bodies to join a united and coordinated effort to address the issue.

It also urged the state government to respond to the matter, stating that its representation to the chief minister, submitted on October 1, 2026, following a national seminar on the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, was still awaiting a response from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The ILRC said the representation had been reported in print media, but the complete text could not be published due to space constraints.

The commission urged the state government to respond and take action without delay.