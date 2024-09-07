The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) is gravely alarmed by the escalating crisis in Bangladesh, a situation that has triggered a wave of unrest in the region and poses a direct existential threat to the Naga homeland.

According to the students' body, reports of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants already slipping into the state have surfaced, and we face the chilling reality of a mass exodus from Bangladesh flooding into our land. This threat, if not addressed, will erode the very fabric of our identity, culture, and future.

The NSF iterates that this is not just another issue – this is an existential threat. The demographic shift we are witnessing is not merely a number on a chart; it represents the dilution of Naga culture, our way of life, and our future as an indigenous people. We will not stand idle as our homeland is turned into a refuge for illegal immigrants.

"Reports of these immigrants creeping into our state must be met with immediate action. We call upon our Federating Units and subordinate bodies to rigorously monitor and curb any such inflow. Vigilance is no longer optional; It is a matter of survival," mentions the release.

The NSF urges every Naga to remain alert, report suspicious activities, and extend their fullest cooperation in stopping this demographic invasion.



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The NSF also issues a clear and unambiguous message to all Naga Political Groups not to interfere in the rightful exercises of the Federating Units and subordinate bodies of NSF, as we defend the future of our people. Any group or entity that has provided patronage or safe haven to non-locals must cease immediately. This is not a time for political maneuvering; it is a time to unite in the face of a common threat. We will not tolerate any interference that compromises the efforts of the NSF to protect the Naga homeland from this growing menace.

Further, the Federation is deeply anguished to note that despite having submitted several representations to the popular government of the day, the last communique having been made on 28th February 2024, the Government of Nagaland is yet to take any decisive action.

In this light, the NSF is constrained to place forth our demand that the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime across the districts of Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland must be executed within 14 days of this communique. Any delay in enforcing these measures will be seen as a failure to protect the Naga people and an abdication of the government’s duty.

The NSF reiterates that the Naga homeland must be safeguarded from illegal immigration at all costs.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to take up any course of action if the government fails to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime across the districts of Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland," the release added.

The Federation calls upon every individual, organization, and government entity to recognize the gravity of this threat and act swiftly. This is a fight for our very existence, and we must rise as one to defend our homeland.