Naga Students Federation calls rally in Kohima against compulsory singing of Vande Mataram

The Naga Students Federation (NSF) has called for a mass public rally in Kohima on March 16 to protest the compulsory observance and singing of the national song Vande Mataram in official functions and educational institutions.

In a statement, the federation expressed concern over a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 28, 2026, mandating the compulsory observance of the song, saying the directive has implications for the Naga homeland.

The NSF has directed all its federating units and subordinate bodies to organise peaceful demonstrations at their respective Oking on the same day in solidarity with the central rally in Kohima.



It has also asked units to ensure that educational institutions under their jurisdictions hold symbolic and peaceful demonstrations on March 16.

The federation said the exercise aims to express opposition to the compulsory imposition of the song, protect the rights and conscience of Naga students and educational institutions, and reaffirm the identity, beliefs and historical consciousness of the Naga people.

The NSF further directed all units to submit pictorial and video documentation of the demonstrations to its office for record and documentation purposes.