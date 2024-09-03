The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has decried the alleged assault inflicted by personnel of the 16 Assam Rifles Battalion, Mao Post, on the evening of September 2, 2024. The victim, Loli Kaihrii, a respected figure within the Kalinamei Village, serves as the Games and Sports Secretary of the Kalinamei Youth and Students' Organisation and as the Auditor for the Senapati District Truck Drivers Union. The NSF expressed deep anguish over the treatment meted out to Kaihrii, which they describe as a grave violation of his rights and dignity.

Eyewitness accounts and ground reports reveal that Mr. Kaihrii was subjected to a vicious attack, beginning with members of the Assam Rifles grabbing him by the neck and kicking him from behind. The situation escalated further when Major Anish, the commanding officer at the scene, allegedly slapped Mr. Kaihrii, struck his face with a rifle, and threatened his life with the chilling words, "I'll kill you." Major Anish then fired three shots into the air, causing widespread panic among the crowd, who had gathered in the hope of resolving the situation peacefully.

This incident has once again strained the relationship between the Naga community and the Assam Rifles, who often portray themselves as "Friends of the Hill People." However, this latest act of aggression has been viewed as yet another betrayal of the trust the Naga people have placed in them. The NSF emphasized that this assault is not an isolated incident but rather part of a broader pattern of abuse and intimidation that has plagued the Naga homeland under the pretext of maintaining law and order.

The NSF has called for immediate and stringent action against the armed personnel involved in this reprehensible act, asserting that such behavior is utterly unacceptable and constitutes a severe breach of basic human rights. Additionally, the Federation reiterated its demand for the immediate repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), a law that they argue has perpetuated violence and oppression in the region for far too long.

In a show of solidarity, the NSF reaffirmed its stance on non-cooperation with the armed forces and urged all federating units and subordinate bodies of the Federation to uphold this position. The NSF made it clear that they will not remain passive in the face of such atrocities and will continue to pursue justice for Mr. Kaihrii and the people of Kalinamei Village, ensuring that those responsible for this egregious act are held accountable.