Naga Students' Federation condemns killing of NSCN (I-M) cadres in Manipur

The Naga Students' Federation has strongly condemned the killing of four cadres of the NSCN (I-M) at Hongbei village under Kasom Khullen in Kamjong district on the night of March 28, describing the incident as tragic and deeply disturbing.

In a statement issued on March 31, the Federation said such fratricidal violence comes at a critical time when the Naga people are awaiting an honourable and inclusive political solution to the long-standing Naga issue. It termed the incident as detrimental to the collective aspirations of the Naga community and indicative of growing internal discord driven by vested interests.

The NSF expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, who have reportedly refused to accept the mortal remains of their loved ones, demanding truth, accountability, and justice.

Raising serious concerns, the Federation questioned how individuals committed to the Naga national cause could fall victim to violence within their own ranks, especially at such a crucial phase in the political process.

While acknowledging that the NSCN (I-M) has initiated an investigation, the Federation urged that the probe be conducted in a time-bound, impartial, and transparent manner. It stressed that those found responsible must be held accountable in accordance with established principles of justice.

Calling for restraint, the NSF appealed to all stakeholders to uphold unity and remain committed to the shared vision of peace, dignity, and justice, asserting that the sanctity of the Naga cause must not be compromised by internal conflict and violence.